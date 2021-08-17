Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01. Root has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Root by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 341,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Root by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Root by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 198,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 123,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Root by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

