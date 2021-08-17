Royal Bank of Canada Buys 15,229 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 158.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Titan Machinery worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 990.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253 in the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

