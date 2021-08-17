Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Tompkins Financial worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,653,000 after buying an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.98.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.