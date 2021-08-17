Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 598.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 136.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

