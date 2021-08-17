Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of DarioHealth worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

