Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 61.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.22.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.