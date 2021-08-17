Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,207 Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000.

Shares of INFR opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

