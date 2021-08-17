Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.44.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$131.18 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$131.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$126.95.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7425934 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,627 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.