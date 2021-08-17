RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

RPT stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $6,484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 550,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after buying an additional 535,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.