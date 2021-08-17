Ruler Protocol (RULER) Achieves Market Cap of $83,776.40

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.41 or 0.00049867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $83,776.40 and $55,003.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,063.36 or 1.00292854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00886708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

