Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

