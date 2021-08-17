Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $29.58 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

