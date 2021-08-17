S.Finance (SFG) Market Cap Tops $24,185.04

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $24,185.04 and approximately $480,989.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.92 or 0.00937899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

