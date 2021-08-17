Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Releases Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,517. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sachem Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

