Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SAPMY remained flat at $$4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

