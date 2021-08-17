salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,827,701.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.99. 3,459,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

