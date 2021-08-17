salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,827,701.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.
NYSE CRM traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.99. 3,459,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09.
CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.