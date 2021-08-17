SALT Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. SALT has a total market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $18,470.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00837682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00154231 BTC.

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

