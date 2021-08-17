Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAXPY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SAXPY remained flat at $$25.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

