Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Raised to C$25.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SISXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27. Savaria has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

