Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Schrödinger stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 27,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,579.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $67,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,054 shares of company stock worth $61,009,136 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

