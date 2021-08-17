Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 164.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 170,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14.

