Scotiabank Boosts Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$61.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altus Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30. Altus Group has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $50.86.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

