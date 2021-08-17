Scotiabank Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMU.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities set a C$21.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.19.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

