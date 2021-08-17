SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

SEA stock traded up $19.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.02. The stock had a trading volume of 103,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,846. The company has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.04. SEA has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $315.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.55.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

