Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 3.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,678,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 27.5% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 928,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Seaport Global Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

