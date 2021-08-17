Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

