Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.80

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.80 and last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 1184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

