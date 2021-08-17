Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.64.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.59. 9,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

