Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ST stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,568. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

