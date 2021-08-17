SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%.

SGBX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. SG Blocks has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -5.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

