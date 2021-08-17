Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 722,976 shares.The stock last traded at $5.88 and had previously closed at $6.28.

SHCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

