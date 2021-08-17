Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of SHERF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,852. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

