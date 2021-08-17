SHIBA INU (SHIB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.59 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.59 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.39 or 0.99852857 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.04 or 0.00925008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00693548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.39 or 0.06867640 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU's official website is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

