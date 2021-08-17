Shopping Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.08 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Shopping has a total market cap of $44.08 million and $1.92 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $47.19 or 0.00100514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00136159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00158200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.39 or 1.00222299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.00922051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.23 or 0.06892774 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 934,109 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

