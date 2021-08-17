Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Grows By 70.7%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VLVLY stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLVLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

