Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Declines By 48.5%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Shares of ANZFF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08.
About Air New Zealand
