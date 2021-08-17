Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Declines By 48.5%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of ANZFF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

