Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Decreases By 28.0%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 119.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.