Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Rises By 50.0%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11. Bilfinger has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.02.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Bilfinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.