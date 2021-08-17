Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Decreases By 61.3%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

