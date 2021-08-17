Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Decreases By 61.3%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
