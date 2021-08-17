Short Interest in CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Drops By 30.1%

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CGNH opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. CardioGenics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A.

