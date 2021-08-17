Short Interest in CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Increases By 107.1%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CAWW stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52. CCA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.