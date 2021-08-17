Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Rises By 133.9%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CICHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

