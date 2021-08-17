Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Grows By 75.2%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,140,000 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the July 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

CS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 48,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632,585. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 147.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

