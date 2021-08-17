Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Increases By 46.4%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Dno Asa has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17.
Dno Asa Company Profile
