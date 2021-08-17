Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declines By 42.0%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $85,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. 29,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.