Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Declines By 59.9%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,253. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.