Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Declines By 59.9%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,253. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIV. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 139,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,338 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

