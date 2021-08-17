Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Decreases By 47.1%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $14.92.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

