Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Decreases By 47.1%

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $14.92.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

