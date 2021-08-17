Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Grows By 40.3%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 118,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut GigaMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. 5,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,202. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.05. GigaMedia has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
