Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Grows By 40.3%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 118,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut GigaMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. 5,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,202. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.05. GigaMedia has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GigaMedia by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GigaMedia in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GigaMedia in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GigaMedia by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

