Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Decreases By 38.2%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 21,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,258. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 24.98.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

