Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Decreases By 45.4%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.